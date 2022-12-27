Spring Creek father arrested on child abuse charge

ELKO – An 18-year-old father was arrested Christmas Day after an 8-week-old baby was seriously injured on the ride home from grandmother’s house.

Police were called to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday as the baby was being treated for swelling to his head and lip, and bruises on his arms and hands. While they were investigating, the emergency room doctor diagnosed him with a brain bleed.

The investigation determined that the parents had gone to a Christmas Eve party and left the boy with his maternal grandmother. They said they left the party together but returned home to swap vehicles because the baby carrier was in the other vehicle.

The father, Jace M. Deshane-Hogan, drove to the grandmother’s house alone to pick up the baby. The mother noticed his injuries when they arrived home.

According to the officer’s arrest report, Deshane-Hogan waived his Miranda rights and told police the baby became fussy on the drive home so he climbed over the console and struck him in the head with his knee, then removed him from the car seat and shook him, his head hitting the plastic car seat.

Deshane-Hogan was booked on a charge of felony child abuse with substantial bodily harm. His bail was listed at $150,000.

