Spring Creek man accused of Elko burglary

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday following a burglary at an Elko residence that was equipped with a video doorbell.

Police were called to the home on the southeast side of town where the video showed a man wearing a gray hoodie. They found a rear window broken and “it appeared the house had been rummaged through,” stated an officer’s report.

The resident provided police with a list of missing items, and neighbors were able to identify the vehicle used in the burglary. Video of the vehicle was distributed to other officers, and one of them spotted it parked at an Idaho Street hotel.

Kody M. Holland, 33, was leaning across the front seat in a gray hoodie and attempted to leave when police approached. On top of the car were a set of keys and various items, some of which had allegedly been taken in the burglary.

He reportedly admitted to police that he was with two other men before he stopped at the residence and that it “was his job to see if the camera was active.” He said the doorbell did not “whistle” as he approached.

Holland said the residence was intentionally targeted for a Microsoft tablet that was known to be inside, according to police. He was booked into Elko County Jail for residential burglary and possession of stolen property, with bail listed at $21,140.

Holland was also booked Monday at the jail on two felony drug charges with a total of $10,000 bail.

Elko County Jail records indicate Holland was arrested in October at a tire shop for petty larceny, and in February on a parole violation.

Holland had pleaded guilty in January 2019 to theft by control and was given a suspended sentence of two to five years in prison with credit for 168 days served by District Judge Nancy Porter. He was placed on probation for five years, and was ordered to pay $4,310.31 restitution to the victims and fulfill requirements related to his probation.

He was arrested again in August 2019 on a parole violation.

Holland was also arrested in April 2009 for battery with a deadly weapon and destruction of property in Spring Creek. He was given a suspended prison sentence by District Judge Andrew Puccinelli and ordered to serve 90 days in jail and to pay restitution of $8,793 jointly with co-defendants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 6