Spring Creek man accused of law office burglary
Spring Creek man accused of law office burglary

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Monday on burglary charges, and there is at least one law firm that won’t be defending him.

Brian K. Smith, 46, is accused of taking blank checks from the Idaho Street office of attorneys Lockie and Macfarlan and writing more than $1,000 worth to be cashed at Stockmen’s Casino.

According to court documents, an Elko Police Department officer was called to Stockmen’s on Aug. 2 about possible forged checks.

“The checks belonged to a local law office that had recently been burglarized and had checks stolen from inside the business,” said an officer’s statement.

Smith was found about a block away and he had eight blank checks belonging to Lockie and Macfarlan in his pants pocket, the officer said.

An employee at Stockmen’s said Smith had passed two checks on July 30 for a total of $1,220 and had attempted to pass a third check that day. At the jail, the officer located a check made out for $800 in Smith’s wallet.

Charges listed on the complaint include three counts of burglary of a business and four counts of uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious check.

Smith’s bail was listed at $95,000.

Brian K Smith

Smith
