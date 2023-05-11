ELKO – A Spring Creek man accused of a violent sexual assault nearly two years ago was booked into Elko County Jail on Wednesday.

Jake T. Webb, 23, is charged in a May 8, 2023, felony warrant with sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault on a victim 16 or older, open or gross lewdness, and battery by strangulation.

According to an Elko Police Department detective, the woman made contact with Webb on an online dating service in May 2021. On their second date they went out for ice cream in Elko and then consensually started to “make out” in his vehicle.

The woman said she resisted when Webb started to take her shirt off, but he drove her to a vacant parking lot and began forcing sexual contact with her, which included biting and choking. The injuries were examined two days later when she went to a medical provider.

Webb’s bail is listed at $805,000.