Spring Creek man accused of shooting into house

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots into an occupied home in the Palace Heights section last summer.
Jamie A. Barr, 42, was arrested Thursday at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a Thistle Drive residence shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. A woman and four juveniles were in the house at the time, according to an officer’s report.
An investigating deputy found two bullet holes in the back of the house, one in the upper portion of a sliding glass door and another just to the right of the door.
“One bullet had entered through the sliding glass door and struck the upper portion of a bedroom door frame,” wrote the officer. “The bedroom was a child’s bedroom.”
The other bullet went into a television set. One of the occupants in the house said she was standing beside the set when the shot was fired. In the line of fire behind the set were two more children’s bedrooms and a closet.
Deputies searched the backyard and found a .45-caliber shell casing. At about that time, a ruckus was heard from a nearby yard, and deputies believed it was the shooter. They attempted to locate him, with help from a K-9, but called off the search at about 4 a.m. A pair of shoes was found at the nearby residence.
The sheriff’s office received a written statement from Barr the following day. He said he and some friends were drinking as his house, which is located down the street, and he “blacked out” and later woke up lying in some sagebrush.
A criminal complaint was filed Nov. 23. It accuses Barr of two felony counts of discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure, or two alternative counts of unlawful discharge of a weapon, a gross misdemeanor.
The jail booking information did not list a bail amount.
