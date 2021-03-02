Spring Creek man accused of shooting into house

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots into an occupied home in the Palace Heights section last summer.

Jamie A. Barr, 42, was arrested Thursday at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a Thistle Drive residence shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. A woman and four juveniles were in the house at the time, according to an officer’s report.

An investigating deputy found two bullet holes in the back of the house, one in the upper portion of a sliding glass door and another just to the right of the door.

“One bullet had entered through the sliding glass door and struck the upper portion of a bedroom door frame,” wrote the officer. “The bedroom was a child’s bedroom.”

The other bullet went into a television set. One of the occupants in the house said she was standing beside the set when the shot was fired. In the line of fire behind the set were two more children’s bedrooms and a closet.

