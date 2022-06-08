 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek man accused of using stolen cards at hardware store

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served time in prison and was ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution following a DUI crash was arrested over the weekend on charges of stealing credit cards and using them to shop at Home Depot.

Dominick J. Palmer, 34, is suspected of breaking into two vehicles at a northside Elko residence and removing wallets containing several credit and debit cards. The victims told police the cards were being used to make purchases at Home Depot.

According to a police statement, the store manager tracked down two transactions totaling nearly $1,800. Both were done online; one was for a delivery and another for curbside pickup. Both Palmer’s name and another name were on the orders, so they were canceled due to suspected fraudulent activity.

A third transaction was for a $2,000 e-gift card. That afternoon, the manager was informed that a customer was attempting to purchase paint with a $2,000 e-gift card. Police arrived and arrested Palmer.

Police said they search the suspect and found heroin and numerous syringes, as well as 11 stolen credit and debit cards. He was also in possession of keys to a vehicle that police said had been stolen but was recovered.

Palmer was booked into Elko County Jail on 15 counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent; buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of a hypodermic device; and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. His bail was listed at $148,420.

According to jail and court records, Palmer was accused of a drunken driving crash that resulted in substantial bodily harm. He pleaded no contest in 2016 and was sentenced to 3.5 to 10 years in prison with credit for 274 days served. He was also ordered to pay $706,546 restitution to the victim.

Nevada Department of Corrections records indicate his second parole hearing was scheduled for June 2020, but according to Elko County Jail records he was arrested again in February 2020 at an Elko casino for violating probation.

He was also arrested in March 2020 on a parole and probation hold and for possession of a controlled substance, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced in June 2020 by District Judge Nancy Porter to one year in jail.

Palmer was arrested again in January 2022 on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a driver’s license revoked for DUI, possession of a hypodermic device, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, tampering with a breath interlock device, and drug paraphernalia.

--

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

Dominick Palmer

Palmer
