Spring Creek man allegedly makes bomb threat toward school

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to a school last month.

Stephen M. Annis, 32, was booked in Elko County Jail on one felony count of communicating a bomb threat.

According to court documents, law enforcement was called to Spring Creek Middle School on Sept. 7 by Vice Principal Christian Gordon, who reported “an angry parent making threats to blow up the middle school.”

Gordon told an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy that Annis reportedly yelled at him on the phone regarding “court documentation involving custody issues between biological parents” and “protecting his kids and asking about the school policy regarding releasing kids to parents.”

“Annis would not stop yelling at [Gordon] and then stated he was going to ‘blow up the school today,’” a deputy’s report said.

After repeating the threat “multiple times and different ways,” Annis then stated, “I am going to blow it up and don’t care how many kids, adults or police are there,” the report said.

Several law enforcement officers visited Annis and his wife at their residence that day where the deputy “observed bloodshot watery eyes” and slurred speech from the suspect.