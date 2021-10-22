Spring Creek man arrested following chase, crash

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday evening following two police chases and a crash.

Elko Police Department officers said they spotted a “vehicle of interest related to numerous felony crimes throughout the City of Elko and Elko County” at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and attempted to pull it over near the intersection of Third and Commercial Streets,

The driver of the Nissan pickup, later identified as Anthone K. Santarone, 51, fled and officers terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle a second time near Fifth and Idaho Streets and again attempted a traffic stop. This time the driver fled north on Fifth Street and officers pursued the vehicle to Chris Avenue, where the driver made a U-turn and drove toward the pursuing officers.

Officers terminated the pursuit near Fifth Street and Spruce Road due to the traffic conditions and potential danger to the public. The driver continued south on Fifth Street, driving in a reckless manner. Officers continued to follow the truck south on Fifth Street from a distance and without their lights and sirens activated.

The truck then struck a vehicle near the corner of Fifth and Elm streets. The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

Santarone exited his disabled vehicle and fled on foot. EPD officers apprehended him near the crash site and he was taken into custody without further incident.

He was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device. His bail was listed at $5,780.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0