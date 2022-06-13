Spring Creek man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday night on assault charges after allegedly threatening a woman and a sheriff’s sergeant with a shotgun.

According to a deputy’s statement, a woman living on Palace Parkway said Luke L. Zataray, 29, pulled into her driveway at around 8:30 p.m., stepped out of his vehicle with a shotgun and racked a round into the chamber while yelling “Come out, wherever you are.”

Zataray left and was then confronted by a sheriff’s sergeant about his speed and reckless driving, at which point he “jumped out of his truck and pointed the shotgun at him and stated something to the effect of what are you going to do about it?”

He then jumped back into his truck and took off at a high rate of speed, according to the sergeant.

Soon after, a deputy located Zataray at his residence on Spring Valley Parkway standing by his truck. The deputy said when he asked him to show his hands, “he started flipping me off with both hands in the air.”

After he responded to commands, Zataray was handcuffed. The deputy said a shotgun with loaded chamber and multiple shells was found on the ground next to him. He was arrested on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

The sheriff’s office said Zataray is a convicted felon and was also prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

His bail was listed at $65,000.

Zataray was also arrested in September 2018 at a downtown Elko bar after a patron told police he saw a man point a gun at another man’s head during an altercation.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. when Zataray reportedly pulled out a Glock .40-caliber handgun and pointed it up under a man’s chin, then left the bar.

Police said they found Zataray in the parking corridor carrying a loaded Glock .40-caliber pistol in his waistband.

He was arrested for carrying a concealed gun without a permit, and resisting an officer. Police did not arrest him for assault with a deadly weapon because the alleged victim could not be found.

Zataray pleaded guilty to resisting a public officer and was given a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail in July 2019.

--

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1