ELKO – A Spring Creek man is accused of stabbing two people and forcing one of them to hide in a bathroom while Elko County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a domestic disturbance.
Deputies were called to 720 Spring Valley Parkway Friday evening but were told by the people at the residence that “everything was alright,” the sheriff’s office reported.
About two hours later, deputies were told that one man from the residence was in the emergency room at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital with stab wounds.
“The victim stated he was told to go into the bathroom at the residence when deputies were at the residence on the prior call,” and that Rufus G. Polanco had threatened bodily harm to a female at the residence if he came out, the sheriff’s office reported.
The man in the hospital said he and the female had been stabbed “several times” after Polanco began drinking heavily and using prescription drugs.
Polanco, 35, was arrested on two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, two counts of coercion, battery to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny, and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.
He is being held at Elko County Jail on $232,280 bail and on a parole and probation hold.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Polanco was also arrested in February of 2015 for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in the temple with a metal thermometer.
