Spring Creek man arrested for damaging signs

ELKO -- The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spring Creek man on suspicion of damaging street signs throughout the sprawling community earlier this month.

Aaron B. Denison, 50, was booked on three counts of malicious destruction of property valued at more than $5,000 and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.

Beginning Oct. 2, deputies from the sheriff’s office noticed several stop signs, speed limit signs and street signs had been damaged in the Spring Creek trailer and housing subdivisions.

“The Spring Creek Association worked diligently to fix each of the traffic control signs,” stated the sheriff’s office. “In subsequent days, it was reported several of the previously damaged signs were damaged a second time and in need of repairs.”

Street signs knocked down in Spring Creek ELKO – Someone has been knocking down street signs with their vehicle in Spring Creek, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the pub…

Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect.

Denison was arrested Friday.

According to Elko County Jail records, Denison was also arrested Oct. 7 at Spring Creek Parkway and Country Club drive for driving under the influence. Other than that, he has not been arrested in Elko County before.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the residents of Spring Creek with providing information regarding this crime,” stated the sheriff’s office.