Spring Creek man arrested for meth, firearms

ELKO – A Spring Creek man pulled over for driving erratically in the roundabout was completely naked and three firearms that he was not legally allowed to possess were in the vehicle, according to a Nevada State Police trooper.

David B. Avera, 54, was arrested late Wednesday night on felony charges including possession of methamphetamine, and for driving under the influence.

A small container was found stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console, and about three-tenths of a gram tested presumptively positive for meth. Three firearms were found in the rear floorboard area, the trooper stated.

Avera is prohibited from possessing firearms because of previous felony convictions, according to the trooper.

Elko County Jail records indicate Avera has been arrested 20 times over the past 20 years, including for domestic battery in May 2019 and failure to register as a sex offender in May 2018, October 2013, May 2008, July 2004 and November 2003.

Avera pleaded no contest in March 2019 to a charge of possessing stolen property and was given a suspended sentence in Elko Justice Court.

He was also arrested in December 2010 for ex-felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and three counts of child endangerment. He was sentenced in Elko Justice Court to serve 25 days in Elko County Jail with credit for 25 days served, and to pay restitution of $3,140.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1