Spring Creek man arrested for shooting children with BB gun

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two children with a BB gun.

The mother of the children, both under age 10, told an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy that they were with their father, Jeremy L. Jarvis, for five days. Two days after they returned one of the children complained of pain in the back, which led to the discovery of several injuries.

The children had multiple red and blue marks on their bodies that were a quarter to half an inch wide, according to the deputy’s report.

Jarvis, 32, reportedly admitted to the deputy that he shot the children with metal BBs “in three separate events broken up by a ten minute period.”

He was booked into Elko County Jail on six counts of felony child abuse or neglect and two counts of domestic battery. His bail was listed at $606,280.