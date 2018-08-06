ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested on charges of burglarizing a home and getting away with small but valuable pieces of jewelry, while leaving a pile of goods behind when the homeowner arrived unexpectedly.
Aaron W. Keller, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Sunday in Elko on a felony warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, home invasion, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny valued at more than $3,500.
A Spring Creek resident told police that when he came home on the evening of April 5 he rolled open his garage door to see a man standing in the doorway to his house. Several items from the home had been piled on the garage floor, including firearms, a coin collection and tools.
The homeowner chased the man through his house and struggled with him but he escaped through the back yard.
It was later determined that prescription drugs and jewelry valued at $2,800 was missing.
Keller’s bail was set at $93,500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There is no place in our community for this man or leniency. Prison, 10 years. Let the world know that if you commit this kind of crime you will pay a big price. Less people will commit such crimes if they know the consequences.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.