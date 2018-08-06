Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been arrested on charges of burglarizing a home and getting away with small but valuable pieces of jewelry, while leaving a pile of goods behind when the homeowner arrived unexpectedly.

Aaron W. Keller, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Sunday in Elko on a felony warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, home invasion, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny valued at more than $3,500.

A Spring Creek resident told police that when he came home on the evening of April 5 he rolled open his garage door to see a man standing in the doorway to his house. Several items from the home had been piled on the garage floor, including firearms, a coin collection and tools.

The homeowner chased the man through his house and struggled with him but he escaped through the back yard.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

It was later determined that prescription drugs and jewelry valued at $2,800 was missing.

Keller’s bail was set at $93,500

0
6
0
2
4

Tags

Load comments