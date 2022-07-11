Spring Creek man arrested in July 5 shooting incident

ELKO – A man who was shot and wounded in an Elko grocery store parking lot confrontation in December 2016 was arrested Friday in Spring Creek on charges of battery with intent to kill and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The arrest of Michael May, 33, came three days after a shooting incident in Spring Creek. Deputies were called to a home on Westcliff Drive around 11 p.m., where the alleged victim told the Elko County Sheriff’s Office he and May were completing a yard work job and had a disagreement over how the money would be split.

May sent multiple text messages indicating he was going to shoot the man’s house, according to the deputy’s statement of probable cause. He showed up at the house and reportedly pointed a shotgun at the man’s face and said something like “give me my money or I will blow you away.” The man grabbed the shotgun barrel and pointed it away as a shot was fired.

The two fought, and the alleged victim retreated to a place of cover where he was able to obtain his Glock 22 and discharge two rounds toward May. The man sustained abrasions on his forearm and leg, but no one was hit by gunfire in the incident.

A search warrant was served on May around 10 p.m. Friday and detectives found 12-guage shotgun shells that appear to be consistent with the fired shell and one unfired shell recovered at the crime scene.

May was booked on charges of battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. His bail was listed at $500,000.

May has been arrested more than a dozen times over the past seven years, according to Elko County Jail records. Charges include February 2020 in Elko for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, and May 2020 in Spring Creek for possessing a stolen vehicle.

In December 2016, May hit a man’s car with a baseball bat at the Smith’s parking lot. James Blake responded by shooting May once in the shoulder and once in the stomach. Blake pleaded no contest to battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to up to six years in prison.

The gun he used was stolen from the home of an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy. Richard T. Lespade testified in court that the .40-caliber SIG Sauer was a gift from family and had been stolen.

Lespade was arrested in September on charges of sexual assault, battery and drug possession. He was arraigned in district court in November, and is being represented by attorney Gary Woodbury.

Blake was granted parole and released from Warm Springs Correctional Center in Carson City, on April 8, 2019, but was arrested again in September 2019 after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. He was release on bail but arrested again in June 2020 on child pornography charges.

The victim in last week’s alleged assault also has a criminal record including a felony charge that is in the process of being prosecuted.