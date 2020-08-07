Spring Creek man arrested on child sex assault charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A local man was arrested July 31 on two counts of sexual assault of a child under 14.

Micheal R. Rains, 38, of Spring Creek met with an Elko County Sheriff’s detective on June 5 and said that the incidents occurred about three years ago.

According to the detective’s report, Rains had informed the girl’s mother of the incidents about six months earlier via email. When the detective checked with the mother she confirmed receiving the email and provided a copy.

The child was interviewed on June 9, and Rains was arrested July 31 at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

His bail was listed at $100,000.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 12