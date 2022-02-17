Spring Creek man arrested on drug, firearms charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested on multiple felony charges Monday morning after being pulled over on Interstate 80 east of Elko.

A Nevada State Police trooper spotted a pickup with no front license plate and a partially obscured rear plate. The driver told the trooper he did not have his driver’s license with him, and that he didn’t remember his Social Security number. He gave the officer a name that turned out to be his brother’s.

The trooper was able to identify the driver as Jason E. Weston, 37, after noticing that the bandana he was wearing matched one in a booking photo, and matched the pickup's registration. It was also determined that the state parole and probation office had placed a hold on him.

Weston was taken to jail and his vehicle was searched. Multiple hypodermic needles were found, along with a metal “tooter” straw, a revolver, and a homemade billy club with barbed wire wrapped around the end.

Weston was booked on charges of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, license plates improperly displayed, and a safety belt violation. His bail was listed at $39,470.

According to Elko County Jail records, Weston was also arrested in October 2020 at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard on two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

He pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in March 2021 and was given a suspended one-year jail sentence by District Judge Al Kacin.

