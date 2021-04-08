Spring Creek man arrested on gun charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested on multiple felony charges Sunday after allegedly firing a gun in his garage during a domestic dispute.

Derek L. McDaniel, 39, was arrested for discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure or vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse or neglect enhanced with a deadly weapon.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call shortly before 6 p.m. and spotted McDaniel’s vehicle near the roundabout. Meanwhile, a casing and lead bullet was found in his garage.

According to the arresting deputy’s report, McDaniel and his wife were arguing in front of three minor children before he went into the garage and fired the gun.

A criminal complaint had not been filed as of noon Thursday. McDaniel’s bail was listed at $140,000.

