Spring Creek man arrested with stolen horse trailer

ELKO – A Spring Creek man spotted with a stolen horse trailer was arrested Tuesday by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies.

Chancy K. Yates, 28, was pulled over at 12th Street and Opal Drive after a deputy saw the trailer that he had entered into a crime database earlier in the day. The deputy said Yates claimed he went to a friend’s house and found the back door had been broken open, so he went inside and removed two items of value and hauled them off to make sure they were secure.

The owner was contacted and said he had not given Yates permission to enter the residence or remove any property. A further search determined that “many more items” from the residence were found inside the horse trailer.

Yates was booked on charges of residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. His bail was listed at $40,000.

According to Elko County Jail records, Yates was arrested eight years ago as one of two people suspected of burglarizing businesses in the Plaza Forty shopping mall on Idaho Street, as well as another business on Manzanita Lane and two places in Spring Creek.

He failed to show up in court and was listed in July 2015 as one of the sheriff’s department’s “most wanted” suspects. He was arrested a month later after returning to Elko on a bus from Oregon.