ELKO – A Spring Creek man was booked on $100,000 bail Thursday after allegedly striking and injuring two people walking along Spring Valley Parkway before sunrise on a snowy January morning.
When a deputy investigated the incident near the Watering Hole Bar shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 21, he saw tracks in the snow, a man standing by the road holding his side, and a woman lying in the snow about 12 feet off the road. He also saw pieces of broken amber-colored glass, a piece of chrome trim and a piece of a belt. Most of the glass was quickly swept away – along with the tire tracks – by a passing snowplow.
The man told the deputy that a dark-colored pickup suddenly appeared driving on the shoulder and struck them. The woman was thrown through the air and landed in a ditch.
He said the truck at first slowed down, then sped off and turned on Lamoille Highway toward Elko.
The deputy matched the piece of belt with a belt the woman was wearing. “It appears that the belt was torn off by impact,” he noted.
The injured man sustained bumps, bruises, broken ribs and a “minor” brain bleed, his sister told the deputy. The woman was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment of broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a brain bleed.
Several crashes were reported during the snowstorm that morning, and the deputy found vehicles in Elko with damage but not matching the Spring Creek incident.
With little to go on, the hit-and-run suspect remained at large.
After sundown, another deputy who inquired at Khoury’s gas station about possible surveillance video was told by a clerk that a man had been at the station about an hour earlier, saying he thought he had hit something that morning on his way to work.
The deputies were able to identify a suspect, Jesse A. James, 20, of Spring Creek. They found him at home but the pickup was not there. According to the deputy, James told them it was parked at a friend’s father’s house.
They followed James to the residence and found a Chevy Blazer with the top removed -- making it look like a pickup -- and damage that was consistent with the crash scene.
James reportedly told them he was driving to work that morning, could not see where he was going because his windshield was frozen over, and knew that he had struck something. He said he didn’t stop because he was late for work.
James faces a single charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury.
