Spring Creek man bound over on child sex assault charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of sexually assaulting a girl three years ago is headed to district court.

Micheal R. Rains, 38, was bound over to Elko District Court on two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, and two alternative charges of lewdness with a child under 14.

Rains waived his preliminary hearing in Elko Justice Court before Judge Elias Goicoechea on Aug. 20.

The incidents occurred within a seven-month span in 2017 and was revealed to the girl’s mother in an email by Rains about six months ago, according to a detective’s report.

Rains was arrested on July 31 at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and booked on $100,000 bail.

