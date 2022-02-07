 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spring Creek man charged in warehouse break-in

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him in a Nov. 3 break-in at a construction supply company in Elko.

Police and sheriff’s deputies were called to the business after a man drove his pickup through a closed chain-link gate and was seen searching around the company’s warehouse. They found David W. Mecum, 53, but the suspect would not speak to them.

According to a deputy’s report, Mecum’s vehicle was seen driving through the gate and his license plate remained at the scene.

The manager reported seen Mecum and a dog walking around inside the office building and around the property. When he told him to leave, Mecum went to his truck and allegedly swerved toward him, forcing him to jump behind a trailer to avoid being hit.

Mecum was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business, and destroying the property of another. His bail was listed at $42,500.

David Mecum

Mecum
