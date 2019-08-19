ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday on a felony child abuse warrant for allegedly disciplining a stepson by hitting him in the face.
Michael P. Pitts, 31, was booked on $100,000 bail in the June 3 incident.
An Elko County Sheriff’s detective was contacted two weeks later by the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, which had been contacted by the boy’s biological father.
According to the detective’s report, Pitts said the boy “had been back talking his mom and he smacked him on the mouth with the back of his hand …” at their residence. Then he had him run laps in the driveway.
The boy had a bloody nose and black eye as a result, according to the detective’s report.
His age was not listed in the criminal complaint.
