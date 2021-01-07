Spring Creek man charged with first-degree arson

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been charged with arson following a fire in a room at the Western Inn.

Firefighters were called to the inn on the morning of Dec. 6, and police were called after the city’s fire marshal and fire chief suspected the blaze was caused by arson.

Police viewed surveillance footage of Charlie W. Senk Jr., 36, leaving his room and then re-entering and leaving again shortly before 9 a.m. A minute later, smoke detectors began going off in the room.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The blaze was extinguished by a manager using a fire extinguisher. Smoke could be seen filling the hallway and another manager began informing residents of the fire.

Senk told police he did not know how the fire could have started. A manager said that when he informed Senk about the fire he “took off running.”

Senk was charged with first-degree arson and his bail was listed at $50,000. He was already in Elko County Jail on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

He was also arrested in February for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in August and was ordered to serve 29 days in jail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0