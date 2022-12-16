Spring Creek man charged with hunting violation

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal.

John M. Smales, 38, was charged in an October complaint with possessing a deer that he should have known was unlawfully killed.

According to a Nevada Department of Wildlife report, game wardens were called to a local butcher shop in March after a man dropped off five leg quarters and three tenderloins without the proper tag attached.

The shop owner told him he needed a tag for the meat, but Smales reportedly told him he forgot it at his house and would either bring it in or send a picture of it. After two days and no tag, the butcher shop owner contacted NDOW.

A game warden seized the deer meat and investigated the family’s hunting tag history. They also sent leg meat and antler samples off for DNA testing.

The NDOW report was submitted to the Elko District Attorney’s Office, which charged Smales with one gross misdemeanor count.

His bail was listed at $2,500.