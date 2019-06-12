ELKO – A Spring Creek man who offered to fix an SUV but apparently crashed it into a rock instead has been arrested on a felony warrant.
Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, was charged with obtaining money, property or labor by false pretense or, in the alternative, embezzlement of a motor vehicle.
An acquaintance told the Elko County Sheriff’s Office that she let Flynn take her Suburban on Jan. 26 after he told her he could fix an oil leak. Instead, the vehicle was later found crashed into a large rock in Eureka County. Near it was an overturned trailer that had been hauling propane tanks.
When deputies contacted Flynn they discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Flynn was arrested in June 2018 on Lamoille Highway for six counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the holder’s consent; possessing a controlled substance; possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and using or possessing drug paraphernalia.
He was also arrested in September in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun in vehicle.
Flynn was arrested again in October on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and four counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation.
Flynn’s bail on the June 5 arrest was listed at $20,000.
