ELKO – A Spring Creek man waited for his girlfriend to fall asleep and then drove to her parents’ unoccupied house and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, alleges a complaint filed in Elko Justice Court.
Brett L. Loyd, 22, was arrested this week on a felony warrant for burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, and use of a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Elko Summit residence on April 22 and found open drawers, an open jewelry box and items strewn on the floor of a bedroom and closet.
A deputy noticed fresh tire-spin marks in the driveway that matched Loyd’s vehicle, according to a report filed with the criminal complaint. A detective later spoke with Loyd’s roommate, who reportedly implicated Loyd in the burglary and credit-card offenses.
Loyd reportedly told police he needed the money to buy cocaine and methamphetamine because he was addicted to the drugs. He said he returned some of the jewelry to the home and tossed other pieces into the field across from his residence.
Gold and diamond jewelry was found in the heavy brush. A detective later returned to the field with a metal detector, and found a gold and diamond wedding ring.
The owner stated the items were worth more than $20,000.
Loyd’s bail was listed at $41,140.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Loyd was also arrested in May in an unrelated embezzlement case.
He also pleaded guilty in May to theft, and was ordered to serve 306 hours in jail and pay $842.27 in restitution.
