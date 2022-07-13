Spring Creek man gets prison time for second police chase in three months

ELKO – A Spring Creek man who led law enforcement on chases twice in a three-month period has been sentenced to prison.

Anthone K. Santarone, 52, pleaded no contest to attempted eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property and was sentenced July 8 by District Judge Mason Simons to 2-5 years in prison and to pay a $5,000 fine

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched at around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 30 regarding the theft of a Toyota pickup. As he was headed to Spring Creek on Lamoille Highway he saw a pickup matching the description headed to Elko.

The deputy turned around, caught up with the truck and verified the license plate matched the stolen vehicle. He turned on his lights and siren but the pickup accelerated away from him in the center lane at speeds of 80 mph in the 50 mph zone.

The truck ran a red light at 12th and Idaho streets going an estimated 50 mph.

“During this pursuit, the driver illegally passed vehicles 2 times, ran 10 or more red lights/stop signs, failed to maintain travel lane and/or drove wrong direction 7 plus times, and had 8 plus times in which the driver’s speed and driving patterns was a wanton disregard for the safety of the citizens of Elko County,” stated the deputy’s report.

The deputy then disengaged his overhead emergency lights and siren and “proceeded to follow the cloud of smoke the truck was producing on Idaho Street.”

The truck was located at the intersection of Pine and Seventh streets by an Elko Police Department officer. Two men, identified as Anthone Santarone and Joseph Bates, were near the stolen Toyota.

They claimed Santarone was struck by the truck as they were walking across the road, and the driver fled on foot. Santarone had minor scrapes on his left leg and hand, but the deputy did not see any marks on the truck indicating it had struck someone.

Bates then reportedly told police that Santarone had been driving the truck.

Santarone was booked on 29 counts of reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. His bail was listed at $64,200.

Santarone was also arrested Oct. 20, 2021, after Elko Police Department officers said they spotted a “vehicle of interest related to numerous felony crimes throughout the City of Elko and Elko County” and attempted to pull it over near the intersection of Third and Commercial Streets.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, later identified as Santarone, fled and officers terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle a second time near Fifth and Idaho Streets and again attempted a traffic stop. This time the driver fled north on Fifth Street and officers pursued the vehicle to Chris Avenue, where the driver made a U-turn and drove toward the pursuing officers.

Officers terminated the pursuit near Fifth Street and Spruce Road due to the traffic conditions and potential danger to the public. The driver continued south on Fifth Street, driving in a reckless manner. Officers continued to follow the truck south on Fifth Street from a distance and without their lights and sirens activated.

The truck then struck a vehicle near the corner of Fifth and Elm streets. The collision resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

Santarone exited his disabled vehicle and fled on foot. EPD officers apprehended him near the crash site and he was taken into custody.

He was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, driving without a driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device.

In November 2021, Santarone pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a valid driver’s license, one count of operating an unregistered vehicle and two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control devices and was ordered to serve 12 days in jail.

Santarone was also arrested Dec. 12, 2021, at Pinion and Stitzel roads on a felony warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon; grand larceny of a gun; and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. His bail was listed at $90,000 on those charges.

A criminal complaint identified Santarone and Wyatt J. Mendive, 25, of Elko as suspects in an October theft of guns and collectibles from a mini-storage unit in Elko. Santarone’s charges include possession of stolen goods valued at $25,000 or more.