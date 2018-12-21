ELKO – A Spring Creek man out on bail for his alleged role in a casino robbery was jailed Friday on an attempted murder charge following an officer-involved shooting.
Tony A. Pressler, 37, was booked into Elko County Jail at 9:45 a.m. following the early morning incident that began near Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Shortly after 6 a.m., Elko Police Department officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident “in the bushes” near the hospital. As officers arrived, the suspect fled in a vehicle on Powder House Road.
“The domestic violence call and pursuit resulted in an officer involved shooting,” the department reported Friday afternoon.
Pressler allegedly fled from officers in a second vehicle and was followed into Spring Creek, with police and Elko Sheriff’s deputies in pursuit. Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Public Safety Investigation Division was called in.
Pressler was taken into custody in the 600 block of Dillon Drive in Spring Creek at 9:19 a.m., in a joint effort including State of Nevada Department of Public Safety, Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Elko Police Department.
Residents who were in the area at the time apparently played a role in Pressler’s apprehension.
“We thank the citizens in Spring Creek for their assistance to local law enforcement,” stated an alert sent out by the Elko Police Department.
Pressler was being held on $148,190 bail on charges that include grand larceny; larceny from a person; driver disobeying peace officers and endangering other people; driving with a suspended driver’s license; reckless driving; speeding endangering life, limb or property; failure to appear after bail on a felony crime; and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Pressler was one of two men arrested on charges related to a March 2 robbery at Dotty’s casino in the Smith’s shopping center on the west side of Elko.
Two masked men entered the casino at about 6:50 a.m. and sprayed employees and patrons with what is believed to have been bear spray, a potent type of mace.
They got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. A few minutes after they fled the casino in a vehicle, police and firefighters were called to Dotta Drive on a report of a car fire. The robbers are believed to have set fire to the vehicle to conceal evidence, possibly fleeing from there in another vehicle.
Police released surveillance photos of the men both inside and outside the casino. One of the suspects – James B. Squires, 33, of Elko -- was already in jail after being picked up on a parole violation.
Pressler was arrested two days later at a downtown casino.
According to Elko Daily Free Press files, Pressler and another man were arrested in July 2013 on burglary charges after allegedly taking a backpack from a car in the Gold Dust West casino parking lot. Heroin was reportedly found in his wallet, police said after the arrest.
He made the Elko County Sheriff’s Office’s “most wanted” list in August 2015 due to felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Pressler was arrested the following year for failing to show up for his court appearances.
He was arrested again in February 2018 for use or possession of drug paraphernalia at Stockmen’s Casino.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.