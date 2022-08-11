Spring Creek man jailed on attempted burglary charge

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of stealing a backpack from a vehicle in a mining company parking lot on the west side of Elko.

Caleb T. Coyle, 28, was arrested around 3 a.m. at the Sinclair station on West Idaho Street.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy had responded about half an hour earlier to the nearby Nevada Gold Mines parking lot on a report of a vehicle tamper alarm. The deputy saw a car pull into the lot briefly, then pull back out.

The occupants told the deputy they had dropped off Coyle. He was spotted by Elko Police Department officers running to the gas station and putting a camouflage backpack into a car parked in front of the station, according to the deputy’s declaration of probable cause.

“Coyle was later located hiding inside the gas station restroom,” the deputy reported.

An investigation determined that a pickup in the mine parking lot had a broken window and a camouflage backpack had been taken. Footprints matching Coyle’s shoe pattern were found at the crime scene, the deputy stated.

While placing him under arrest the deputy said he found a straw that Coyle indicated was a “tooter.”

He was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, and drug paraphernalia. Bail was listed at $20,640.

Deputies also arrested the driver of the car at the mine parking lot, Cameron Hoadley, 29, of Wells.

Hoadley reportedly told a sheriff’s deputy that he had dropped Coyle off “to hit a couple parking lots in the area.” He was booked on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with bail listed at $5,640.

According to court records, Coyle was previously charged in 2013 along with another man in the theft of firearms from a residence in Spring Creek. A complaint listed six counts of possessing firearms valued at $3,500 each. Coyle was additionally charged with burglary for allegedly attempting to sell the guns at an Elko pawn shop.

He agreed to plead guilty to one count of “attempted theft by control of stolen property” and was given a suspended sentence through an order of civil commitment. The conviction was set aside a year later at the request of a Nevada Department of Public Safety official.