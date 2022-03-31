Spring Creek man killed, shooter found dead the following morning

A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release issued two days after the incident, the sheriff’s office said a 911 call about the shooting was received shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene in the 400 block of Old Victory Highway, in rural Eureka County.

The area south of Interstate 80 contains numerous vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment.

“Upon law enforcement arriving, they met with the reporting parties and gathered more information of a possible location of the suspect,” said the release. “A quick reaction team was formed and located a male deceased.”

The man was identified as Dean “Reece” Johnson, 49, of Spring Creek.

The homicide investigation revealed that the suspect, Daniel G. Goodyear, 58, of rural Eureka County, shot Johnson during a disagreement.

The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Elko Police Department, Nevada State Police, Elko Combined Special Response Team, Washoe County Air Support (RAVEN), Nevada Division of Investigations-Major Crime Unit, and other agencies conducted a search for Goodyear, which lasted through the night.

After hours of searching with a helicopter, drones, MRAP, and on foot, Goodyear was not located. The Washoe County Forensic unit collected evidence and documented the homicide scene.

With an active manhunt still underway the following morning, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office decided to increase patrols around Carlin schools.

“This is an extra precaution only to ensure the safety of the students, teachers, and school,” stated the sheriff’s office. “We do not have any intel to believe he is in that area.”

Goodyear was located northwest of the crime scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office reported approximately 16 hours after the initial shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and the bodies of both Johnson and Goodyear have been sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy for an official cause and manner of death.

The Nevada Division of Investigations-Major Crimes Unit, is conducting the murder-suicide Investigation, while the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is conducting both coroner Investigations.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the families of both Johnson and Goodyear,” stated the Eureka Sheriff’s Office.

According to Elko County Jail records, Goodyear was a resident of Spring Creek in April 2015 when he was arrested on a charge of neglecting an old or vulnerable person.

Johnson was arrested in September 2020 on the Eureka Highway on a felony warrant for theft. He pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit theft and was given a suspended sentence in December 2021 by District Judge Kriston Hill.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0