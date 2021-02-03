Spring Creek man sentenced to life for sexual assault on girl

ELKO – A Spring Creek man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl under 14 years old.

Micheal R. Rains, 39, was sentenced to the maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years on each count of sexual assault and lewdness with a child, both category “A” felonies, on Jan. 8 by Elko District Judge Mason Simons.

Both sentences are to be served consecutively with credit for 161 days served in jail. He was represented by the Elko County Public Defender's office.

Rains was arrested on July 31 by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the detective’s report, the girl’s mother received an email from Rains in early 2020 informing her about the incidents, which occurred for several months three years earlier.