Spring Creek man sentenced in child sex case

ELKO -- A Spring Creek man pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to prison.

Jacob W. Toombs, 21, was arrested in November 2020 on charges of sexual assault against a child under the age of 16 or, as an alternative, statutory sexual seduction. According to court records, he contacted a girl through a social media app, asking if he could come over to her residence to discuss some family issues with her because “he wanted a female perspective.” After he arrived they sat outside before Toombs suggested they go inside to talk, where he then allegedly assaulted her.

After pleading no contest to the lesser charge in June, Toombs was sentenced Monday by Elko District Judge Mason Simons to eight to 20 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 19-48 months on a separate charge of eluding a police officer while in the commission of an offense constituting driving under the influence.

The sentences are to be served consecutively, which totals a minimum of nine years, seven months to a maximum 24 years in prison.

Following his release, Toombs will be subject to lifetime supervision as a sex offender.