Spring Creek mom arrested on felony child abuse charge

ELKO – A Spring Creek mom was arrested on a felony child abuse charge just hours into the New Year.

A deputy was dispatched to the residence of Alesha Piccinini, 36, shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and found a girl with red marks on her head, neck and chest along with a knot on her forehead.

The girl told authorities she had arrived home late and an argument ensued, then she was punched multiple times on her face and nose by Piccinini, according to the deputy’s statement of probable cause.

Piccinini was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of child abuse and second-offense domestic battery. Her bail was listed at $105,140 and she was still incarcerated as of Monday morning.

According to Elko County Jail records, Piccinini was arrested in November 2017 for battery and disturbing the peace. She pleaded guilty that December to disturbing the peace and was ordered by Elko Justice Court to pay $655 in fees and fines.

Piccinini was also arrested at her home for domestic battery in September 2019. She pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace that November and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail $195 fine.

