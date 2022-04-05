Spring Creek mom arrested, paraphernalia confiscated

ELKO – A Spring Creek mom was arrested late Monday night after she was pulled over driving a car with two small children in the backseat near alleged drug paraphernalia.

Around 11:20 p.m., an Elko Police Department officer noticed a car in the Last Chance Road area that had recently been pulled over for expired registration. He determined the car was still unregistered and pulled it over again on Clarkson Drive.

Darian M. Hoover, 26, was driving with two adult passengers and her two children in the car.

Police said they found a bent piece of plastic tubing known as a “tooter” in the front seat, along with tin foil that contained a brown substance. A further search of the vehicle turned up “many items of drug paraphernalia” including an open baggie containing hypodermic needles directly below a 7-year-old’s feet.

The bag also contained a clear liquid suspected to be methamphetamine, several tooters, several clear plastic baggies with meth residue inside, and a rubber container with heroin residue, according to the officer.

The 7-year-old was holding a pocket knife that he was opening and closing, according to the police report. The officer observed burn marks on it and a brown substance on the blade that tested presumptively positive for heroin.

That child and a 1-year-old who was also in the backseat were determined to be endangered, and Hoover was arrested.

According to Elko County Jail records, Hoover has been arrested more than a dozen times in the past six years, most recently for a parole violation in March 2020.

In August 2019 she was arrested at a West Oak Street residence on charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia.

She was also arrested in July 2019 for felony possession of a controlled substance, and in May 2019 for violation of probation and resisting a public officer.

After being arrested in May 2018 for felony possession of a controlled substance, Hoover pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance and was ordered to serve 12 days in jail by District Judge Al Kacin.

Hoover’s bail on this week’s felony child endangerment charge was listed at $2,500. The booking sheet did not list any drug or drug paraphernalia charges.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0