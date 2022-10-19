Spring Creek sign damage totaled nearly $20,000

ELKO – A Spring Creek man suspected of causing nearly $20,000 damage to 78 stop signs and street signs was booked on only three counts of defacing property totaling $1,000 bail.

Aaron B. Denison, 50, told investigators he was recently employed by the Spring Creek Association and “had a rough few weeks before being let go,” according to an Elko County Sheriff detective's report.

Denison was interviewed on Friday and “admitted to ‘killing’ a couple of signs near his residence due to bad driving,” the report stated.

He was arrested that day after detectives connected his red Ford F-150 pickup to the downed signs.

The investigation began Oct. 2 when deputies began noticing damaged signs in Spring Creek, and found about two dozen toppled from one end of the association to the other.

Denison was arrested shortly before midnight Oct. 7 on a drunken driving charge at Spring Creek and Country Club parkways. Deputies noticed damage to the front of his vehicle, which was missing two front bumpers.

The bumpers were recovered by the SCA near damaged signs, and green paint transfer was seen on the front of Denison’s pickup when he was pulled over. Additionally, video surveillance from one of the incidents appeared to show a red F-150 in the area at the time.

By Oct. 14, the SCA had counted 78 damaged signs at an estimated replacement cost of $19,617.50.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in the case, and Denison has been released on bail.

“SCA is disappointed to see such a senseless act of vandalism and destruction of property by Mr. Dennison,” stated President Jessie Bahr. “We are appreciative of the time spent by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and other entities investigating these crimes and helping bring justice to this case.”

Bahr said the SCA “would expect full monetary compensation for the time spent by the staff team fixing these signs as well as materials and other expenses as this should not fall back on the property owners. We look forward to working with our local agencies to hold Mr. Dennison accountable for his actions.”