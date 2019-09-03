ELKO – A man identified last week by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office as “a subject of interest” in multiple felonies was arrested Monday in Spring Creek.
Wesley Lydon, 49, was booked into Elko County Jail on three counts of sexual assault after he was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. on Flowing Wells Drive.
The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the residence on a "civil standby," at which time Lydon was found inside the residence.
"He initially refused to come out and was armed with a gun," said the sheriff's office. "After a short time, Lydon eventually surrendered to law enforcement without incident."
The sheriff’s office put out a public notice on Aug. 26 saying Lydon “is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”
According to court records, he is accused of spraying pepper spray or a similar substance on a woman, covering her nose and mouth until she couldn’t breathe and stopped fighting, tying her hands behind her back with zip ties, and sexually assaulting her three times.
Lydon’s bail was listed at $150,000.
