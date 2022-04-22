 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spring Creek woman accused of exploitation

  • 0

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested this week for allegedly making purchases on a debit or credit card that belonged to a man she had agreed to help buy groceries.

Kathryn M. Wytcherley, 52, was arrested April 19 on a felony warrant for exploiting an older or vulnerable person and using a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent.

According to a criminal complaint filed in March, Wytcherley bought groceries with the man’s card and delivered the groceries to him, but refused to return the card and instead used it to make $1,431 in purchases of her own.

An Elko Police Department officer attempted to question her but all she would say was that it had been “a misunderstanding,” according to a police report.

Wytcherley’s bail was listed at $55,000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

April 12Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court upholds exclusion of Puerto Ricans from federal benefits program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News