Spring Creek woman accused of exploitation

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested this week for allegedly making purchases on a debit or credit card that belonged to a man she had agreed to help buy groceries.

Kathryn M. Wytcherley, 52, was arrested April 19 on a felony warrant for exploiting an older or vulnerable person and using a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent.

According to a criminal complaint filed in March, Wytcherley bought groceries with the man’s card and delivered the groceries to him, but refused to return the card and instead used it to make $1,431 in purchases of her own.

An Elko Police Department officer attempted to question her but all she would say was that it had been “a misunderstanding,” according to a police report.

Wytcherley’s bail was listed at $55,000.

