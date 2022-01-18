Spring Creek woman accused of knife assault at fairgrounds

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon Sunday morning at the Elko County Fairgrounds, following an incident involving a horse.

Patricia L. Malotte, 30, was holding a knife when officers arrived on the emergency call.

A woman told a deputy she had placed her horse in an arena to clean its stall and later saw Malotte “messing around” with her horse as if she were trying to take it.

According to the deputy’s report, Malotte said the woman asked why she was messing with her horse and advised that where she is from, people get shot for messing with other people’s horses.

During the confrontation, Malotte allegedly “began charging at her with a knife,” the report said, with the blade narrowly missing her throat as she was able to move out of the way at the last second.

While Elko Police Department officers were talking to Malotte, she threw the knife over the fence into the horse corral and was taken into custody.

Her bail was listed at $20,000.

