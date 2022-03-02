Spring Creek woman accused of neglect

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was booked Tuesday at Elko County Jail on a charge of felony neglect of an older or vulnerable person with substantial harm.

Michelle A. Bruner, 53, was investigated after a disabled relative under her care reported her foot was burned when she placed it in a hot bath at Bruner’s residence in November 2019.

The criminal complaint accused Bruner of “failing to maintain hot water levels that were safe” while encouraging the alleged victim to take a bath or shower. The person received medical treatment for the burn but Bruner allegedly “failed to properly care for the burned foot in the days and weeks thereafter resulting in further damage” and pain or suffering.

An alternative gross misdemeanor charge accuses Bruner of making the victim “walk throughout Walmart while injured and/or not cleaning her sufficiently and/or by committing battery upon her or choking her and/or by some other manner or means as yet unknown.”

The alleged victim was a resident at a nursing home in December 2019 when the state Aging and Disabilities Services investigated reports that she had been forced to take cold showers while under Bruner’s care.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the allegations on March 30, 2020.

According to court documents, Bruner’s residence was listed as a host home operating under the Tungland Corp., an Arizona-based service provider for individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health needs and brain injuries.

Bruner was booked and released Tuesday on the charges after waiving her preliminary hearing in Elko Justice Court.

