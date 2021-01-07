Spring Creek woman accused of passing stolen check

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested on felony charges after an Elko man discovered a $200 check written on his account.

The check was written out to Jayli Acquistapace, with a memo stating it was for house-sitting services. The account’s owner told police he never met anyone by that name and had never hired anyone to house-sit. He said his checkbook must have been stolen.

A bank employee was able to identify Acquistapace, and said she was accompanied during the transaction by Tyler Neumann.

Acquistapace, 26, was already in Elko County Jail on charges of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. She was additionally charged with uttering a fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary of a business.

According to Elko County Jail records, Acquistapace has also been arrested in the past five months on charges of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent; felony possession of a controlled substance; and petit larceny.

