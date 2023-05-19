ELKO – Police arrested a Spring Creek woman following a bloody stabbing in an Elko shopping center parking lot.

Officers were called to the Elko Junction around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and found two people in a parked car.

Yvonne M. Meza, 53, was in the passenger’s seat. A man she described as her boyfriend told police they had been driving to Carlin when Meza got upset, so he turned around and parked at the shopping center.

The man said Meza had a large knife and began stabbing the passenger seat. He told her to stop but she turned and made a “stabbing motion” toward him, according to the report. He raised his hand to block the knife but the blade penetrated his hand.

The man was also stabbed in his upper right arm, police said.

He later "denied having any kind of relationship" with Meza, further stating "they were acquaintances and knew each other for a few weeks."

Police said there was a lot of blood on the driver's side of the vehicle but none on Meza.

She was booked on a charge of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Her bail was listed at $50,000.