Spring Creek woman arrested on 2 assault charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after a relative and a friend said she threatened them with a wrench and a Taser.
Gloria A. Westfall, 20, was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called during the noon hour to a “fight in progress involving multiple juveniles” at a residence on Smith Creek Road near Jiggs. A relative told deputies that Westfall had been arguing with two friends when she approached her in a threatening manner while holding a wrench and a green Taser flashlight that was activated.
One of the friends told deputies she was assaulted in a similar fashion.
“Gloria possessed the deadly weapons in her hand and had the present ability to use it,” the deputy’s report said.
She also allegedly struck or pushed the other friend, according to the report.
The relative also said Westfall had taken her pickup without permission for approximately 10 minutes before returning to the house.
Her bail was listed at $42,500.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Celina Lievanos
Celina Lievanos, 40, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at 398 Hot Springs Road on a felony bench warrant. Bail: $20,000
Crystal M. Goldstein
Crystal M. Goldstein, 38, of Treasure Island, California was arrested July 18, 2022 on Interstate 80 for obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without consent, felony possession of a controlled substance, and fugitive felon from another state.
Fawn L. Bear
Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Jacob A. Howlett
Jacob A. Howlett, 20, of Orem, Utah was arrested July 16, 2022, at West Wendover Boulevard and Frontage Road 459 for attempted possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Jacob N. Taylor
Jacob N. Taylor, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested July 16, 2022, at Fifth and River streets on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $20,000
Jamie R. Moore
Jamie R. Moore, 46, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Corral Lane for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and safety belt violation. $20,075
Jorge L. Samora
Jorge L. Samora, 36, of Wells was arrested July 21, 2022, at the Rest Inn for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, and petit larceny.
Maceo M. Johnston
Maceo M. Johnston, 24, of Elko was arrested July 17, 2022, at 546 12th St. on a felony warrant for statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 or older, and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $30,000
Nathaniel B. Reichert
Nathaniel B. Reichert, 30, of San Jose, California was arrested July 22, 2022, at 2065 Idaho St. for fugitive felon from another state.
Nicholas T. Jones
Nicholas T. Jones, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested July 18, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140
Quincy P. Dolezal
Quincy P. Dolezal, 26, of Reno was arrested July 21, 2022, at the state parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.
Skylar J. Eldridge
Skylar J. Eldridge, 28, of Elko was arrested July 20, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Elko for violation of probation.
Valentin Pedraza
Valentin Pedraza, 23, of West Wendover was arrested July 19, 2022, on West Wendover Boulevard for violating a stalking-harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $2,500
