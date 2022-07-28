 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Spring Creek woman arrested on 2 assault charges

  • 0

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after a relative and a friend said she threatened them with a wrench and a Taser.

Gloria A. Westfall, 20, was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called during the noon hour to a “fight in progress involving multiple juveniles” at a residence on Smith Creek Road near Jiggs. A relative told deputies that Westfall had been arguing with two friends when she approached her in a threatening manner while holding a wrench and a green Taser flashlight that was activated.

One of the friends told deputies she was assaulted in a similar fashion.

“Gloria possessed the deadly weapons in her hand and had the present ability to use it,” the deputy’s report said.

People are also reading…

She also allegedly struck or pushed the other friend, according to the report.

The relative also said Westfall had taken her pickup without permission for approximately 10 minutes before returning to the house.

Her bail was listed at $42,500.

Gloria Westfall

Westfall
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Kriston HillJuly 13Ronix Cespedes-Acevedo, 43, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance and was given a su…

Elko District Court sentencings

Elko District Court sentencings

Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill July 7 Steven Ray Mondragon, 30, pleaded no contest to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, was sentenced to…

Watch Now: Related Video

A mummy with a gold tongue! Archaeologists make an amazing discovery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News