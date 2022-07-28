Spring Creek woman arrested on 2 assault charges

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after a relative and a friend said she threatened them with a wrench and a Taser.

Gloria A. Westfall, 20, was booked into Elko County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called during the noon hour to a “fight in progress involving multiple juveniles” at a residence on Smith Creek Road near Jiggs. A relative told deputies that Westfall had been arguing with two friends when she approached her in a threatening manner while holding a wrench and a green Taser flashlight that was activated.

One of the friends told deputies she was assaulted in a similar fashion.

“Gloria possessed the deadly weapons in her hand and had the present ability to use it,” the deputy’s report said.

She also allegedly struck or pushed the other friend, according to the report.

The relative also said Westfall had taken her pickup without permission for approximately 10 minutes before returning to the house.

Her bail was listed at $42,500.