Spring Creek woman arrested on gun charge

ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested this week after police said they found a stolen shotgun in her possession.

Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday afternoon to a Spring Creek residence on a report of two people trespassing. They found the vehicle driven by Kelli A. Miller, 40, nearby along with male passenger Horatio Bravo.

After receiving permission to search the vehicle, deputies found a shotgun that had been reported stolen out of San Bernardino, California.

Deputies said Miller began to resist arrest but was placed in handcuffs and taken to Elko County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer.

Her bail was listed at $42,280.

According to a report out of Park City, Utah, Miller and Bravo were arrested in December in connection with the theft of packages from porches. Townlift news service reported they were stopped in a stolen Toyota Tundra with several packages that had different addresses on them.

Miller was also arrested on felony charges in November 2014 during a burglary investigation in Spring Creek. According to then-sheriff Jim Pitts, detectives determined that she possessed a stolen ATV and had sold some tools to a man, telling him they had been stolen. Miller reportedly kicked and injured an officer as she was being arrested.

She was also arrested in July 2014 for allegedly selling copper cable stolen from a local recycling business.

Miller was given a suspended sentence in 2015 by District Judge Al Kacin and ordered to pay $3,820 in restitution.

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests Anthony P. Burnett Cody L. Huff Daniel J. Mortensen Felicia Candace A. Demore Garry G. Foster Kurt C. Warner Kyle D. Britt Nicole McCoy Victor L. Ruiz