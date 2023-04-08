ELKO – A 28-year-old man being chased by law enforcement following a stabbing crashed his pickup into the front doors of the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and Jail building on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies were called to the report of a stabbing at a Kittridge Canyon residence and were en route when they learned that the suspect had fled in a tan Ford pickup.

“Officers from the Elko Police Department noticed the vehicle traveling westbound on Idaho Street and attempted to affect a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle began to elude the officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” sheriff’s Lt. Doug Fisher reported.

“Law enforcement from the Elko Police Department, Nevada State Police and Elko County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle, which the driver ultimately chose to ram into the main entrance doors of the Sheriff’s Office.”

The driver was identified as Zachary Pawlik.

He was arrested on charges of felony eluding police, driving under the influence, domestic violence with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, malicious destruction of government property, and multiple traffic violations.

Further information on the ongoing investigation will be posted when it is available.