State Police: Illegal firearms, drugs found during Elko County traffic stop

ELKO – A Utah man pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells was arrested after troopers found dozens of illegal firearms and more than seven pounds of marijuana in his BMW, Nevada State Police reported.

Triston H. Steinman, 24, of Washington was booked into Elko County Jail on 38 counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, 38 counts of possessing a firearm without a serial number, and 38 counts of manufacturing or assembling a firearm without an issued serial number. His bail was listed at $965,000.

NSP reported that Steinman was stopped at 3:51 p.m. Friday about 20 miles south of Wells for driving 89 mph in a 70-mph zone. Troopers said they “observed signs of possible criminal activity” and took custody of the vehicle in order to seek a search warrant. Meanwhile, Steinman was released.

A justice of the peace later granted the search warrant and troopers said they found “multiple firearms with no serial number, multiple firearm muzzle suppressors, multiple weapon components and accessories, including manufacturing tools, magazines, ammunition, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $12,500 cash.”

The Nevada Investigations Division Elko Combined Narcotics Unit and the Nevada Highway Patrol, with the assistance of the Elko County Sheriff's Department, located Steinman and he was taken into custody without incident.

NSP said information on the seizures has been shared with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seeking recommendation for possible federal charges.

According to Utah law enforcement records, Steinman was arrested on a felony charge of assault with bodily harm in October 2016.