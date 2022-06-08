 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police: Large quantity of meth found in diaper box

Nevada State Police

ELKO – Nevada State Police confiscated more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop north of Ely.

A state trooper pulled over a car for speeding near McGill on the morning of May 31.

“During his investigation, the trooper identified possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle,” stated the agency. Approximately 17.7 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was concealed in a diaper box located inside the trunk of the vehicle.

Ismael Zapata, 40, and Juan Negrete, 42, both of Pasadena, California were placed under arrest and transported to the White Pine County Jail.

They were charged with trafficking a schedule one controlled substance over 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and transporting a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $500,000 each.

