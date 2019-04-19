{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a multi-agency roundup in communities across Nevada has resulted in 110 arrests.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the two-week Operation Silver Star that ended Thursday focused on fugitive arrests, gang enforcement and an initiative targeting sex offenders. Areas of focus included Clark, Washoe, Elko and Nye counties.

A man wanted by Elko law enforcement for possession of meth and possession of a stolen vehicle was among those taken into custody.

Christian Ochoa, 22, of Elko was booked Tuesday on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; and trafficking a controlled substance. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $120,000.

“He had been trafficking a controlled substance from the Reno area into the Elko area for a period of time,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said at a Thursday news conference in Las Vegas.

The agency says those arrested in the operation included individuals sought on warrants for such crimes as engaging in a sex act with a minor, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers and agents from numerous federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
7
0
0
6

Tags

Load comments