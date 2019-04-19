LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a multi-agency roundup in communities across Nevada has resulted in 110 arrests.
The U.S. Marshals Service says the two-week Operation Silver Star that ended Thursday focused on fugitive arrests, gang enforcement and an initiative targeting sex offenders. Areas of focus included Clark, Washoe, Elko and Nye counties.
A man wanted by Elko law enforcement for possession of meth and possession of a stolen vehicle was among those taken into custody.
Christian Ochoa, 22, of Elko was booked Tuesday on charges of possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; felony possession of a controlled substance; and trafficking a controlled substance. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $120,000.
“He had been trafficking a controlled substance from the Reno area into the Elko area for a period of time,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said at a Thursday news conference in Las Vegas.
The agency says those arrested in the operation included individuals sought on warrants for such crimes as engaging in a sex act with a minor, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Officers and agents from numerous federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies participated in the operation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.