ELKO – A handgun was stolen after a woman left it on the console of her unlocked car overnight at a northside Elko residence.

The woman told police she intended to take the Ruger LCP to Gun World for a cleaning on Aug. 27, 2022, but by the time she got off work they were closed. The next morning she noticed her vehicle had been rummaged through and the semi-automatic pocket pistol was gone.

There was no evidence of who took it because the Ring doorbell camera did not activate from that distance. But police entered the weapon as stolen and a couple weeks later received a hit through Leads Online that it had been pawned in Elko by someone named Steven Gomez.

Police said the pawn shop was unable to identify Gomez from a photo and had no surveillance video of the transaction, according to a detective’s report. So they contacted Gomez and asked him about the gun.

The report said Gomez told police he found the gun in a backpack that a kid had left near a car in a different neighborhood.

The Elko District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on May 8 charging Gomez, 40, of Elko with felony stolen property. He was taken into custody Sunday and also held as a fugitive felon from another state.

According to Elko jail records, Gomez was also arrested in June 2022 and September 2019 for being a fugitive felon from another state.