Stolen vehicle located in trailer park

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on multiple charges after an Elko Police Department officer spotted a stolen vehicle in a southside mobile home park Sunday afternoon.

When the officer approached the vehicle it was occupied by Martin R. Hulford, 56. The officer said Hulford told him he had permission to take the vehicle.

Police found a .38-caliber revolver and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun inside, and Hulford was arrested. Small containers holding a white crystalline substance believe to be methamphetamine were found in two of his pockets.

A criminal history check revealed Hulford is a convicted felon, according to the officer’s declaration of probable cause.

The Nevada Department of Corrections website lists two sentencings for Hulford but no details were available on either one of them.

Hulford was booked on $65,000 bail for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; and felony possession of a controlled substance.

--

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0